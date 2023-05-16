Vettel called time on his illustrious career at the end of 2022, paving way for Fernando Alonso’s arrival at Aston Martin.

It proved to be untimely given Aston Martin’s remarkable turnaround in form in F1 2023, with Alonso scoring four podiums in five races for the team.

However, Vettel is, “so far” at least, content with his decision to retire as he focuses on things outside of F1.

​​“So far I’m doing very well with my decision. But what I miss most is the competition and the tension,” Vettel said. “I let myself be inspired, look at a lot, collect ideas.

“Let’s see what ends up being a project. Driving my old racing cars with e-fuels at Goodwood is one thing. Motorsport is my passion.

“It’s important to me to show that we can drive just as well and quickly with synthetic, i.e. CO2-neutral, fuel. And that already today synthetic fuels offer a solution to responsibly having fun.

“A lot of people just don’t know that yet.”

Vettel conceded it’s “strange” not to be present at every F1 grand prix, having raced in the sport between 2007 and 2022.

“After such a long time in racing, I have something like an everyday life for the first time,” he added.

“It took me some time to get used to it. Above all, I enjoy the time with my children.

“It was strange at first not to be there. But I can handle it well and follow the sport with great interest.”