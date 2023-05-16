Eye-watering price-tag of Lando Norris’ new custom-made McLaren road car

The McLaren F1 driver first started work on his custom modifications to this super-impressive road car 18 months ago, and it has just been delivered to him.

Norris collected his new toy at the McLaren Technology Centre.

Will Lando Norris be F1 world champion with McLaren?

There are just 765 of these cars in the world.

Norris’ car has a carbon blue colour scheme with a dash of the same yellow that he sports on his F1 helmet.

There are four stripes on the door, on the rear wing and on the steering wheel - a nod to his racing number.

His LN logo is on the headrest of the seat.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has signed his name under the bonnet, Norris revealed.

This McLaren 765LT has a top speed of 205mph, and its 0-60 time is 2.7s.

Pretty tame by Norris’ usual standards, but pretty epic for most people!

This is the McLaren 765LT