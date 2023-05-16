Paddock evacuated due to risk of flooding at F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

16 May 2023
The paddock at the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix has reportedly been evacuated due the risk of flooding.

The news was reported by CanalPlus, the French TV broadcasters, who were arriving at Imola on Tuesday.

 

 

 

 

Heavy rain is forecast for the remainder of Tuesday and Wednesday.

F1 had previously suggested they had no concerns about the events due to their preparation for all types of weather.

The region in Italy where the Imola circuit is has been hit by extreme weather for several weeks. AlphaTauri's HQ at Faenza has been affected too.

Two people died and hundreds were evacuated from the region in Italy over the past few weeks.

There is potential for 100mm of rainfall on Wednesday alone.