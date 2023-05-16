Paddock evacuated due to risk of flooding at F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

The news was reported by CanalPlus, the French TV broadcasters, who were arriving at Imola on Tuesday.

Grosse pluie et risque d’inondation à Imola. Le circuit est évacué pic.twitter.com/VmE4xXwhLV — Laurent Dupin (@LaurentDupin_f1) May 16, 2023

Ahora mismo se está evacuando el personal del circuito por peligro de inundaciones #F1 #EmiliaRomagnaGP — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) May 16, 2023

The problem is what is coming next. Models agree on 50-100 mm during the next 24h in the #Imola region, but with peaks > 100 mm in the Apennines, where the Santerno river comes from. A flood exceeding level 3 is in sight, with lower areas of the @autodromoimola at risk as well. pic.twitter.com/h1apntJwzb — Michele Salmi (@michele_salmi) May 16, 2023

Heavy rain is forecast for the remainder of Tuesday and Wednesday.

F1 had previously suggested they had no concerns about the events due to their preparation for all types of weather.

The region in Italy where the Imola circuit is has been hit by extreme weather for several weeks. AlphaTauri's HQ at Faenza has been affected too.

Two people died and hundreds were evacuated from the region in Italy over the past few weeks.

There is potential for 100mm of rainfall on Wednesday alone.