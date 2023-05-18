Ferrari staff did not travel to Imola as extreme weather damages Italy

“The bulk of Ferrari” stayed in Maranello, the town where the team’s headquarters is located, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

Both Imola and Maranello are in the Emilia Romagna region of northern Italy, where flooding has claimed the lives of nine people and forced thousands more to be evacuated.

Only approximately 20 Ferrari employees had gone to Imola, to set up their area in the paddock, but even some of those returned to Maranello.

On Tuesday, F1 staff were told to stay away from the circuit, then on Wednesday the grand prix was cancelled.

On Thursday, F1 teams may be able to access the circuit again to gather their equipment.

Next weekend is the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.