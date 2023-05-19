This is how much money Lewis Hamilton earned in the worst year of his F1 career

Hamilton vs Verstappen earnings in past year

Total

Hamilton - $65m / £52m

Verstappen - $64m / £51m

On-field

Hamilton - $55m / £44m

Verstappen - $60m / £48m

Off-field

Hamilton - $10m / £8m

Verstappen - $4m / £3m

Forbes have released their list of the world’s highest-paid athletes for 2023, covering May 1 2022 until May 1 2023.

Hamilton is the 21st highest-earning athlete on the planet through that period, while Verstappen is 22nd due to pocketing $1m less.

But Hamilton’s earnings came amid his disastrous struggles in F1.

Last season he failed to win a grand prix for the first time in his career, and was outperformed by teammate George Russell.

In the early stages of this season he has not looked likely to end his winless streak.

Verstappen, meanwhile, won 15 grands prix last season as he claimed the title for the second year in a row.

And he has won five times in 2023 already.

Hamilton and Verstappen’s earnings include bonuses - accrued through, for example, race wins and championships.

Interestingly, Hamilton’s “off-field” earnings remain more than double as high as Verstappen’s.

This factors in “an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and memorabilia and licensing income”.

Hamilton and Verstappen are the only two motorsports representatives in the list of 50 highest-earning athletes of 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the highest-paid, Lionel Messi was second, Kylian Mbappe was third.