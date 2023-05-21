Before becoming a team boss, Horner was a budding young racing driver.

Horner spent his early years racing in International Formula 3000 with Arden International.

He took a step back from racing at the end of 1998 before moving into the management of the team.

After enjoying success with Arden in the junior categories, Horner became Red Bull team principal in 2005.

He is now F1’s longest-serving team boss, but also one of the most successful in the history of the sport.

Horner reflected candidly on his time as a racing driver, admitting that he simply didn’t have what it takes to go further.

Speaking to the Financial Times, he said: “I stopped because I got as high as Formula 2 but I recognised that as the cars get more powerful you realise the risk that’s involved.

“Having the ability to disconnect your head from your heart is sometimes quite difficult and I wasn’t prepared to take the risks.

“There was a self-preservation that kicked in and said ‘this is stupid’ so I knew at that point it was time to stop.”

Under Horner’s stewardship, Red Bull have won six drivers’ and five constructors’ championships.

Red Bull are on course to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet having won all five of the opening races in F1 2023.

Max Verstappen is on course to take his third consecutive title, heading Sergio Perez by 14 points in the standings.