According to a report from Forbes, Verstappen earns the most at an astonishing $60 million, while Hamilton is second on the list - for the first time since pre-2013 - at $55 million.

While Verstappen’s base salary with Red Bull is lower, it seems his dominant run of success has rewarded him with a sizable bonus.

Marko’s quotes come after reports of Ferrari making a substantial £40 million offer for Hamilton to join the team.

Marko believes that money could be a key motivating factor for Hamilton to ensure he’s earning the most money on the grid.

"There are two things that really annoy Hamilton," Marko told F1 Insider. "Firstly, that he is no longer world champion and will find it difficult to become one again in the future.

"He knows there is no place for him at Red Bull. And whether Ferrari will be better for him in terms of sport than Mercedes is not set in stone.

"In addition to the sporting perspective, Lewis is anything but happy that he is no longer the highest-earning driver in F1. `This is Max Verstappen now. At least that he could change with Ferrari's help."

Hamilton is out of contract at the end of 2023, but all signs are pointing towards him remaining with Mercedes.

Ferrari have Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz under contract until the end of next year, while Red Bull are very unlikely to ever entertain the prospect of Hamilton alongside Verstappen.

Aston Martin have Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll locked down for 2024 as well.