Verstappen’s current Red Bull deal runs out at the end of 2028 - when he would be only 31.

It’s a unique situation for Verstappen given that he made his F1 debut at just 17 with Toro Rosso in 2015.

Can Fernando Alonso win the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix? Video of Can Fernando Alonso win the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix?

However, the Dutchman has increasingly voiced his frustration with how the sport is changing.

He’s been critical over F1’s new sprint format for 2023, while the ever-growing calendar is putting additional strain on the drivers.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Monaco, he explained why racing in F1 into his 40s is not something that appeals to him.

“I love racing, otherwise I wouldn’t be on the simulator driving other cars but that’s exactly the thing,” he said. “I like to do other kinds of racing, not only F1. I know that I will be 31 when that’s the end of the contract but I also then already been in F1 for a very long time and it’s a lot of work.

“It’s travelling a lot, not only the races, but in between you’re travelling to the factory, you have marketing commitments. I am a person who loves to be at home. I like to be competitive, I like to win but if you can’t fully motivate yourself to get to every race then that’s the point you have to question yourself.

“Do you want to continue? I love Le Mans, I love doing other 24 hour races. I love watching the GT3 cars go around the Nordschleife and all these kind of things I do want to experience in my life - and I don’t want to do them when I am 40 or 50 because then I am not at the peak of my performance and when I am 31 I am pretty sure that I am still capable of doing great things.

“We will see. It also depends a bit how competitive we’re going to be over here in ‘28. There’s still a lot of question marks. I don’t want to, when I am at that age, travel 25 races a year and besides that travel to the UK again for simulator work or do an appearance or commitment here and there.

“It's too much at one point. I started driving when I was four and a half, competitively at seven. At one point I think it’s enough if you’re away that much a year.”

Verstappen did admit if Red Bull continued to dominate, it would be very difficult to leave F1.

“It will be very hard to leave, for sure,” he added.