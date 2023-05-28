Mercedes debuted a major upgrade package featuring redesigned sidepods at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix in a bid to turnaround their fortunes and cut their performance deficit to Red Bull.

Hamilton, who said he “felt the improvements” after Friday practice, finished fourth in Sunday’s rain-hit race, one place ahead of teammate George Russell.

“I’m really happy,” Hamilton said. “We’ve moved forwards.

“Coming into the weekend I didn’t know where we would stand so to come out fourth and fifth is really great points for the team.

"Huge thank you to everyone back at the factory for bringing those upgrades. We kept it in one piece, we beat the Ferraris and we really got some great points as a team.

“Next week Barcelona is the best test circuit for us so it was really difficult here to know.

“The car felt very stiff, there are lots of bumps - I felt one particular part of the car that was better but I don’t know how that will be next week.

"I’m sure it will be a much better package next week.”

The result has moved Mercedes to within a point of second-placed Aston Martin in the constructors’ championship, while Hamilton is fourth in the drivers’ standings, 19 points clear of Russell.

Hamilton and Mercedes will be hopeful of making further progress at next weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, which takes place at the more conventional Barcelona circuit.