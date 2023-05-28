Leclerc finished sixth in Monaco - classifying where he started after picking up a five-place grid penalty for impeding Lando Norris in qualifying.

Ferrari called Leclerc in on Lap 45, while George Russell, who was running behind him, stayed out.

Up until his mistake, it was a masterstroke from Russell, as he rejoined in third as the rain fell, while Leclerc was unable to make up any positions.

Speaking after the race, Leclerc was quick to defend Ferrari for the decisions they made during the race.

"We have done mistakes on strategy in the past. I don't think this was a mistake. In those conditions, you have more probability of having a safety car, with so many cars on slicks in the rain.

"So we were waiting for a safety car by someone making a mistake. That didn't happen and that's it. With the benefit of hindsight, stopping before was the right decision.

"We had a very difficult car in traffic. Our pace is better than what we have shown today. In the end, I couldn't do much more. The car was very difficult to drive in the wet."

Leclerc confirmed Ferrari will have a number of upgrades for next weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

“We will have a few new parts,” he added. “I hope it goes in the right direction.

“We don’t expect miracles. Hopefully it’s enough to have a good qualifying, at least.”