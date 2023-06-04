The superstar singer and the Mercedes F1 driver have been pictured together on more than one occasion recently, leading to rumours of a romance. Neither of them have said anything about each other.

Now, Shakira has changed her plans to come to Barcelona on Sunday to drop off her children with their father, and her ex-husband, the former footballer Gerard Pique, Lavanguardia report.

It was previously reported that Shakira would remain in Miami, where she now lives, and her children would be collected by their father.

“A change of plans whose motivation we do not yet know,” the report described her actions.

Will she appear at the grand prix to lend support to Hamilton?

Will they see each other afterwards?

When Hamilton was in the US for the F1 Miami Grand Prix, he collected Shakira from her home on a boat and took her for a spin on the water.