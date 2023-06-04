F1 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid: How today’s race will begin

Lewis Larkam's picture
4 Jun 2023
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, second; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, pole

This is how Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, round seven of the 2023 F1 world championship, will begin...

2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
6Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
7Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
9Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
11Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing
12George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
13Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
14Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri
15Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 
16Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
19Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing

For the second race in a row, Max Verstappen will line-up from the very front of the grid after storming to his first pole position in Barcelona. 

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz joins the reigning world champion on the front row, with Lando Norris starting third after his remarkable Q3 effort. 

Lewis Hamilton will start alongside Norris on row two after surviving contact with Mercedes teammate George Russell, who goes from 12th. 

Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon will start fifth and sixth, ahead of Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and home hero Fernando Alonso. 

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and the penalised Pierre Gasly complete the rest of the top-10 starters. 

Sergio Perez lines up from 11th, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc down in 19th after his shock Q1 elimination. 