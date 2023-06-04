F1 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid: How today’s race will begin
This is how Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, round seven of the 2023 F1 world championship, will begin...
|2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|11
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|12
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|14
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|19
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
For the second race in a row, Max Verstappen will line-up from the very front of the grid after storming to his first pole position in Barcelona.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz joins the reigning world champion on the front row, with Lando Norris starting third after his remarkable Q3 effort.
Lewis Hamilton will start alongside Norris on row two after surviving contact with Mercedes teammate George Russell, who goes from 12th.
Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon will start fifth and sixth, ahead of Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and home hero Fernando Alonso.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri and the penalised Pierre Gasly complete the rest of the top-10 starters.
Sergio Perez lines up from 11th, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc down in 19th after his shock Q1 elimination.