F1 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid: How today’s race will begin

2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - STARTING GRID Pos. Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 6 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 7 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 9 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 11 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 12 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 13 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 14 Nyck de Vries NED Scuderia AlphaTauri 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 19 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing

For the second race in a row, Max Verstappen will line-up from the very front of the grid after storming to his first pole position in Barcelona.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz joins the reigning world champion on the front row, with Lando Norris starting third after his remarkable Q3 effort.

Lewis Hamilton will start alongside Norris on row two after surviving contact with Mercedes teammate George Russell, who goes from 12th.

Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon will start fifth and sixth, ahead of Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and home hero Fernando Alonso.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and the penalised Pierre Gasly complete the rest of the top-10 starters.

Sergio Perez lines up from 11th, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc down in 19th after his shock Q1 elimination.