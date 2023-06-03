Gasly had secured his best qualifying result of the season with fourth in Barcelona, however, he’s now set to start the race from 10th on the grid.

The Frenchman blocked Sainz into the final sequence of corners in Q1, while he got in the way of Verstappen in the second part of qualifying.

Did Mercedes' Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work? Video of Did Mercedes&#039; Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work?

As a result, he drops six places on the grid.

The stewards announced on Saturday evening: "The stewards heard from the driver of car ​10 (Pierre Gasly), the driver of Car ​55 (Carlos Sainz), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“The driver of car 10 stated he was aware that the second Ferrari (Car 55) was behind but felt he could do nothing to avoid impeding because of the high speed delta and closeness of car 55 to car 16. However it is the view of the Stewards that he could have moved further to the right at the exit of turn 13.”

With regards to the Verstappen block, the stewards noted: “The stewards heard from the driver of car ​10 (Pierre Gasly), the driver of car one (Max Verstappen), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“The team failed to give appropriate warning to the driver of car 10, of the approach of car one, having told him that cars behind were on a slow lap.”

This means that Lewis Hamilton will move up to fourth on the grid for Sunday’s race.

Lance Stroll will start fifth ahead of Esteban Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri.

Gasly will start one place ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.