Charles Leclerc to start from pitlane at F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Ferrari have chosen to replace his gearbox ahead of the race.

Leclerc was due to begin the race from 19th, ahead of only Williams' Logan Sargeant.

Did Mercedes' Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work? Video of Did Mercedes&#039; Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work?

A problem with his Ferrari meant Leclerc crashed out of Q1 - his first flying lap was nearly three tenths slower than Max Verstappen.

His teammate Carlos Sainz qualified on the front row, behind only Verstappen.

"I don't have the answers," he said after qualifying.

"We'll have to check the data. But, most of all, check the car.

"Because there was definitely something strange.

"I nearly lost it during the red flag when I was at 70kph, and there was just no warning."