Hamilton hints at contract news ahead of Monday meeting with Wolff

The seven-time world champion’s future has been an ongoing subplot to this season given he is out of contract at the end of the year and an extension is yet to be signed.

The apparent uncertainty has led to reports linking Hamilton with a sensational switch to Ferrari, even though the 38-year-old Briton has repeatedly insisted he has no plans to leave Mercedes.

After leading a double podium for Mercedes in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton said he is focused on making sure the team head into 2024 on a par with runaway leaders Red Bull.

Asked whether his answer meant he would still be driving for Mercedes next year, Hamilton admitted he will hold talks with Wolff on Monday.

“Well I haven’t signed anything yet,” Hamilton said, laughing.

“But, we’re meeting with Toto tomorrow so hopefully we can get something done.”

Hamilton later attempted to downplay the meeting, adding: “I mean, we’ve had so many meetings. So, it’s just another one of the meetings that we’re having.”

And Hamilton insisted speculation over his F1 future has not been distracting for him.

“I mean, you can see today my results, my performance is not affected by that,” he said.

“It’s always something that’s at the back of your mind [though] so once that’s done then you’re able to focus more and think about the future.

“But as I said, I’m working as hard as I can with this team and I see so much strength within the team, I think they’re still so hungry, and the podium today was really, really special, I saw them in the distance, at the back [of the crowd] – they’re always at the back! – but to be able to see the excitement in all the people I’ve worked with in such a long time [is special].

“And when we go back right now, it’ll be a great energy within the office. These guys, they’ll take two seconds to enjoy themselves and be happy and then they’ll go back down into the books and trying to figure out how we can win the next race. That’s what I love about them.”