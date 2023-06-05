The German manufacturer are willing to give Hamilton a contract to take him to the end of the 2024 season, according to The Sun.

But the report claims that Hamilton, 38, wants a two-year deal that would see him earn a total of £100m over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

A Mercedes spokesperson told The Sun: "There are no stumbling blocks."

The seven-time world champion confirmed he is set to hold talks with Toto Wolff over his future at Mercedes today.

Speaking after he equalled his best result of the season by finishing second at the Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton said: "I haven't signed anything yet, but I think we are meeting with Toto tomorrow [Monday] so hopefully we can get something done.”

When pressed further on his comments, Hamilton added: "It wasn't a subtle hint. We've had so many meetings and this is just another one of the meetings we are having.

"You could see today my performance is not affected by that, but it's always something that's at the back of your mind. Once that's done then you are able to then focus more and think about the future.

"I'm working as hard as I can with this team and I see so much strength within the team. They are still so hungry.

"The podium today was really, really special. To be able to see the excitement in all the people that have worked for such a long time.

"When we go back right now, there will be great energy in the office. These guys take two seconds to enjoy themselves and be happy and then they'll be back down into the books and trying to figure out how we can win the next race."

Hamilton’s current contract expires at the end of this year and with a deal yet to be signed off, there had been speculation he could leave Mercedes for Ferrari.

But both parties denied such reports, with Hamilton repeatedly insisting he had no desire to leave Mercedes, suggesting he considered an extension to be a formality.

Hamilton’s latest comments indicate a deal is now close and could be finalised as early as this week.