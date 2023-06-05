Lewis Hamilton and Shakira photographed together after F1 Spanish Grand Prix

So the jokes write themselves as Shakira, who was formerly in a relationship with ex-footballer Gerard Pique, was again spotted with Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis & Shakira dining with friends tonight pic.twitter.com/AapNByL2Dw — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) June 4, 2023

Rumours have been swirling about Hamilton and Shakira for the past few weeks and their latest liaison will set tongues wagging once more.

Shakira was a guest at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, where Hamilton finished second, in the city she previously called home with Pique.

The superstar singer now lives in Miami but jetted over for the F1.

And afterwards, Hamilton and Shakira and a group of friends were seen together.

Recently, after the F1 Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton and friends were seen collecting Shakira from her home to take her out on a boat trip.

They also reportedly met for dinner in Miami.

This is becoming quite the pattern…