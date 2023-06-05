Alonso only finished seventh at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, one place behind teammate Lance Stroll.

The Spaniard’s weekend was undone by an uncharacteristic mistake in Q1, giving him floor damage.

It meant Alonso could only qualify ninth, when in reality, he was in contention to qualify in the top three.

With Mercedes finishing second and third in Barcelona, they have moved ahead of Aston Martin in the constructors’ championship.

Looking ahead to future races, Alonso is sure Aston Martin will return to form when they introduce upgrades at the next race in Canada.

“After starting quite far back, I was able to recover – but only up to a certain point. Both Russell and Checo were faster than us today, so there was a lot of work to do,” he told SoyMotor.

“Looking at the constructors’, it’s true that Mercedes gained some important points, but we again gained points on Ferrari.

“In Canada, we’ll bring more things, and in Silverstone too… It will all depend on which team is bringing updates.

“Even then, with a normal qualifying, we would have started alongside Hamilton and could have had some better chances.

“I think it’s just one race - and then in Canada, we crush them.”