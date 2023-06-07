The last time a Schumacher drove a Mercedes F1 car

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher made a remarkable F1 comeback for the 2010 season.

While ultimately it didn’t live up to expectations, scoring just one podium across the three seasons, it was still memorable for many reasons.

His iconic pole position at the 2012 Monaco Grand Prix, or some of his aggressive duels with the likes of Rubens Barrichello.

After calling time on his career at the end of 2012 - paving way for Lewis Hamilton to join the team - the season finale at Interlagos wasn’t his last taste of action in an F1 car.

The legendary German drove the Mercedes W02 (2011 car) in May 2013 at the Nurburgring Norschleife.

The Norschleife is arguably motorsport’s challenging circuits at 25.378km (15.769 mile).

Schumacher drove the W02 as part of the build-up to the Nurburgring 24 Hours endurance race.

At the time, Schumacher said: “I have a lot of fond memories of the Nürburgring and am really looking forward to giving fans and friends from my home town of Kerpen, which is quite close to the Nürburgring, something to remember as they see me drive by.

“But it will be a fantastic experience for me too, driving along the Nordschleife in a state-of–the-art F1 Silver Arrow, particularly in view of the fact that the Silver Arrow’s legend began here.

“Posting a lap in a modern Silver Arrow on the most beautiful and most testing circuit in the world, what a brilliant mix – it’s every motor racing driver’s dream!”

10 years on, Mick - Schumacher’s son - will drive for Mercedes at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as part of a Pirelli tyre test.

Mick is Mercedes’ third driver in F1 2023, providing crucial support in the simulator during race weekends.