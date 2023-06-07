Schumacher makes Mercedes debut in crucial Pirelli F1 test 

Schumacher got behind the wheel of Mercedes’ W14 challenger on Wednesday for the second of a two-day Pirelli tyre test following the Spanish Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old German, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, joined Mercedes in a reserve driver role over the winter after losing his full-time Haas seat at the end of 2022.

Schumacher’s on-track debut for Mercedes came after George Russell drove the team’s 2023 car on the opening day of running.

First laps in W14 for @SchumacherMick. pic.twitter.com/jgWJoetwaT — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 7, 2023

Ferrari are also taking part in the test that is seeing Pirelli’s 2024 tyres being trialled without the use of tyre blankets.

Schumacher was praised by Russell and Lewis Hamilton for the role he played in helping them turn around their fortunes at the Spanish Grand Prix.

A late-night simulator shift by Schumacher on Friday helped unlock a key set-up direction that steered Mercedes toward their first double podium finish of the season.