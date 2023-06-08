Audi will take over the existing Alfa Romeo (Sauber) team from 2026, making their bow in the sport when the new regulations come into play.

With Audi being a works manufacturer, speculation has been rife about who will spearhead their team.

Carlos Sainz has been the most prominent name linked in recent months, strengthened by his prior relationship to Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl, who previously worked at McLaren.

Alunni Bravi, who is Alfa Romeo’s team representative, said he “would always sign Fernando” given the chance.

“I would always sign Fernando, even at 45 years or more,” Alunni Bravi told Mundo Deportivo.

“I was able to get to know him well at McLaren, when I was the manager of Stoffel Vandoorne, who was his team-mate. I was able to see first-hand the work he can do on a day-to-day basis as a driver, his ability, his great determination.

“He is a champion. You don’t win two F1 World titles if you don’t have certain characteristics. It’s a pleasure for me to see him.”

2025 will be a pivotal year in the driver market with a number of big names, such as Sainz and Charles Leclerc, out of contract.

Current driver Valtteri Bottas has a contract for next year, while Zhou Guanyu is likely to remain with the team for a third season if he maintains his current form.

Alunni Bravi insisted that they are “satisfied” with their current driver pairing.

“We are satisfied with our current driver pairing and our aim is to give them competitive material,” he added.

“Obviously I think Carlos Sainz is one of the best drivers currently in F1. He drives for Ferrari and I think he is happy at Ferrari. And we have to think about our drivers and give them all the tools to do a good job."