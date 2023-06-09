Six-figure fee to buy Charles Leclerc’s helmet is a new F1 record

Auctioneers RM Sotheby's said it is now the most expensive F1 helmet ever sold.

The 162,000 Euros (£139,100) paid in 2019 for a race-worn helmet belonging to Ayrton Senna was previously the biggest sum ever forked out for an F1 helmet.

But Leclerc has now broken that record in his attempts to help the victims of the Emilia Romagna floods in Italy.

The 'Charles Leclerc for Emilia-Romagna' auction was set up to help those who suffered in the region where F1 were forced to cancel a grand prix last month.

Fifteen people died and many more lost their homes.

Leclerc raised a total of £368,800 at the auction.

His race suit sold for £52,500, his boots for £17,500 and gloves for £36,100.