The Australian is currently acting as Red Bull’s reserve driver having been left without a full-time drive for 2023 after seeing his McLaren contract terminated a year early.

American broadcasters ESPN have taken advantage of Ricciardo’s availability by snapping up the 33-year-old for a new TV role.

Ricciardo will team up with Canadian actor and comedian Will Arnett to present shows at the Canadian Grand Prix on June 18, the United States Grand Prix on October 22, and at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18.

"This is going to be a hoot!" the eight-time grand prix winner said.

"As you'd expect Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we're hoping it just feels like you're watching F1 with your mates.

"We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs and with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Buckle up America!”

Ricciardo is targeting a full-time return to the F1 grid in 2024, though he has acknowledged his options for landing the competitive drive he desires are limited.