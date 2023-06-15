Hakkinen: “Hamilton’s head is not 100% in racing anymore”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff suggested that his star driver could put pen to paper on fresh terms within “days”.

It would bring an end to speculation that Hamilton could quit Mercedes for Ferrari next season.

“Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari would be a surprise,” two-time F1 champion Hakkinen said to Unibet.

“Does money motivate drivers? I know Lewis’ head is not 100% in racing anymore - it’s completely normal.

“But does money motivate? Of course it does!

“But there are many risks involved. I think it’s highly unlikely he will join Ferrari.

“I always say that when people get older the order of your thoughts change. Your priorities in life change.

“Formula 1 just won’t be the most important thing anymore. It wouldn’t surprise me when the competition gets tougher and young drivers emerge…

“What George Russell is doing with Lewis at the moment, result-wise, it’s not an easy situation.

“Does Lewis have enough energy to wake up every morning, give his everything, and bring results so that he can beat his team-mate?

“Is that the right future for him?”

Hamilton, now 38, is seeking an all-time record eighth F1 championship but knows that Red Bull rival Max Verstappen is cruising towards this year’s title, which will be his third in a row.

But a new contract, rather than a fresh start at Ferrari, would be Hamilton’s major show of faith that Mercedes are the only team he believes can overhaul Red Bull.

They lock horns again this weekend at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.