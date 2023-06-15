F1 drivers could be facing a repeat of conditions seen at the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix with “intense” showers forecast when final practice and qualifying take place on Saturday.

A low-pressure weather system over Quebec will bring unsettled conditions on Friday. With the picture looking worse as the day goes on, second practice - which is due to start at 5pm local time - could be affected.

There is an 80 per cent risk of heavier showers on Saturday, which may lead to a repeat of last year’s wet qualifying session.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso will hope to replicate his front-row start for Alpine last year if rain does arrive for qualifying.

A dry race is expected, with early forecasts suggesting only a 40 per cent chance of rain on Sunday.

The rainfall will bring some much-needed relief to the region, which has been hit by recent wildfires.

Quebec, the province which is home to Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, has experienced its worst fire season on record.

Last week, F1 insisted that the race was “not at risk” despite the wildfires and smoke causing air-quality issues across much of North America.