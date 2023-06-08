F1 insist Canadian GP not at risk despite wildfires and smog

Canada is facing its worst wildfire season ever with hundres of forest fires scorching 9.4million acres of the country and forcing 120,000 people from their homes.

But F1 insist that the Canadian Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place on June 18, will not be impacted, contrary to reports.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal is located some 800km from the fires, though strong winds have carried smoke across the Quebec region and as far as the East Coast of North America.

Thousands of flights have been delayed and baseball games have been postponed as a result of the smog, which has left New York City shrouded in an orange haze.

The situation has prompted the US National Weather Service to issue air quality alerts for almost the entire Atlantic seaboard.

However, the air quality in Montreal is currently classed as ‘good’ and there has been no requirement for residents to stay indoors or restrict their outdoor movements.

It is expected that the wind direction will move the smoke away from Montreal, while rainfall is also forecast.

F1 is keeping the situation under review but Crash.net understands there are no concerns about the race at this stage.

Last month, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was cancelled after severe flooding devastated parts of northern Italy.