Every Ex-F1 driver competing at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans

Hypercars

Sebastien Bourdais

Bourdais raced in F1 between 2008 and 2009 with Toro Rosso, having been dropped mid-season for poor performance.

Andre Lotterer

Lotterer, who also competes in Formula E, made his sole appearance at the 2014 Belgian Grand Prix with Caterham.

Kamui Kobayashi

A fan favourite, Kobayashi spent just over three years with Sauber.

The Japanese driver was known for his aggressive, daring overtakes.

Sebastien Buemi

A champion in a number of motorsport disciplines, Buemi spent three years in F1 at Toro Rosso between 2009 and 2011.

Brendon Hartley

Hartley spent one season in F1 alongside Pierre Gasly at Toro Rosso in 2019.

Will Stevens

British driver Stevens’ only year in F1 came in 2015 with minnows Manor.

Antonio Giovinazzi

Giovinazzi was in F1 for three years with Alfa Romeo before joining Ferrari as their reserve and test driver.

Paul di Resta

Di Resta enjoyed three seasons with Force India. He recently was dropped as a pundit for Sky Sports in the UK.

Jean-Eric Vergne

Another former Red Bull junior, Vergne was teammates with Daniel Ricciardo between 2012 and 2013.

Jack Aitken

Aitken’s only F1 start came at Sakhir 2020, taking over from George Russell who got a call-up to Mercedes.

Esteban Gutierrez

Backed by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, Guttierrez joined the F1 grid in 2013 with Sauber.

He was dropped by the team for 2015 before returning with Haas for another year in the following season.

LMP2

Jan Magnussen

The father of Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, Jan made 24 starts in F1 between 1995 and 1998.

Pietro Fittipaldi

The grandson of F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi, Pietro got his F1 break in 2020, stepping in for the injured Romain Grosjean at Haas.

Robert Kubica

One of F1’s most talented drivers in the 21st century, Kubica looked destined for a plethora of success in the pinnacle of motorsport. His F1 career was cut short by a rallying accident in 2011.

He did return in 2019 with Williams, out-scoring teammate Russell in terms of points.

Giedo van der Garde

The Dutchman spent a year with Caterham in 2013.

Daniil Kvyat

Kvyat joined F1 in 2014 with Toro Rosso, and was promoted to Red Bull for the following year.

He was famously replaced by Max Verstappen after just a handful of races into 2016.

NASCAR Innovation

Jenson Button

The 2009 F1 world champion, Button will be in action this weekend.