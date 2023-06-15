The scene was at the wedding of the daughter of Lawrence Stroll, the billionaire owner of the Aston Martin team, according to The New York Times.

Seven weeks of negotiations between the two top factions in golf had preceded the wedding.

Yasir al-Rumayyan, the man behind Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns LIV Golf, was a guest at the wedding of Stroll’s daughter in Venice, Italy.

While he was in town, he was able to meet PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan at a nearby golf course.

That meeting was crucial to the eventual agreement that sent shockwaves through golf - and sport as a whole.

Two further meetings were held before the agreement was reportedly struck on May 30.

Stroll, father of Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, will be back in the spotlight this weekend at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix, their home race.