Vettel set to make first F1 appearance with Red Bull since retiring

Announced by Red Bull on Wednesday afternoon, Vettel will drive his title-winning RB7 at the legendary Nordschleife later this year.

Vettel will be joined by former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who will drive the RB8 during the event.

It is due to take place on September 9, in line with the 12 hours of Nurburgring.

The event has been called 'Red Bull Formula Nurburgring 2023', with other drivers and riders connected with the brand expected to make an appearance.

Further details are expected to be announced in the upcoming weeks.