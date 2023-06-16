The minimum weight for F1 cars in 2023 is 798kg - heavier than they used to be, due to new hybrid engine regulations.

But FIA president Ben Sulayem wants to see lighter cars from 2026 when the engine regulations will again change.

Aston Martin driver Alonso reacted: “I don’t think it will change the show much.

“It’s more the size than the weight of the cars which makes overtaking, and fights, in the first couple of corners.

“It is difficult to position it because of the size, not the weight, of the car.

“It will be difficult to significantly reduce the weight because hybrid engines are heavier.

“And the safety in these cars is higher, as well.

“I know there is interest to go in that direction.

“It will be fun to drive lighter cars but it is the size that makes racing more difficult.”

Mercedes’ Hamilton disagreed with Alonso: “I think the dimensions are pretty good.

“I quite like the size of the car but obviously there are some places where it is tight.

“But I think it is the weight that has definitely gone too far.

“Our wheels this year are a ridiculous weight. And there’s just no need.

“We’ve had light wheels in the past. The braking zones are longer. But I definitely think there’s some good changes they can make for the future.”

Ex-McLaren teammates Alonso and Hamilton have had very different experiences with their cars this year.

Alonso is reborn since moving to Aston Martin and has renewed hope of another F1 grand prix win.

But Hamilton’s 2022 woes have carried into this season, although his W14 showed signs of life last time out in Spain.

Heading into this weekend’s F1 Canadian Grand Prix, Mercedes will be keen to ensure their progress continues.