Since introducing their significant upgrade package at the Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes have enjoyed a strong return to form.

Lewis Hamilton has finished in the top three in two of the last three races, while their deficit overall has reduced to Red Bull.

Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting... Video of Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting...

As they continue to find more performance, Mercedes will introduce a sizable upgrade for the British Grand Prix next month.

Wolff has confirmed Mercedes will bring another update at either the Hungarian or Belgian Grands Prix - the final two races before the summer shutdown.

“Yeah, we’re bringing a larger one to Silverstone,” Wolff said after the Canadian Grand Prix.

“And then we should have another one before [the] shutdown.

“It’s just that the learnings have accelerated a lot since we changed some of the conceptual architecture. There should be decent steps coming in the next four races.”

Despite George Russell being forced to retire from the race prematurely, it was a positive weekend for Mercedes, at a circuit they expected to struggle on.

Low-speed corners appear to be a key weakness of the W14 but Hamilton was still able to push Fernando Alonso for second.

“For us we didn’t expect to perform in Canada because of the car’s DNA at the moment, so it’s encouraging to be not so far away,” Wolff added.

“But one must not forget Max is still having an easier time in the front, not cruising but still I think there is margin. So there’s quite the gain to catch up”