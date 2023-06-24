After they shared the podium at last weekend’s F1 Canadian Grand Prix, they were asked about how their old men helped them collect a combined 11 F1 championships.

Red Bull’s reigning champion, whose father Jos Verstappen was also an F1 driver, said: “We've lived through so many things.

“After my Dad's own career he invested all his time in mine. It's hard to explain how much he has dedicated to me, because I probably still don't even understand how much he did.

“He was preparing everything, go-karts, engines and then driving all the way to Italy with me, in between school, then back.

“So many stories we can share. Sometimes we still talk about it, of course, when we are together. Yeah, it's crazy.

“I probably only will fully realise how much he has done to me once I get kids, then you start to understand this kind of relationship.

“But yeah, without him I would not sit here today. He has taught me so much and prepared me so much from a very young age where sometimes I thought why does it need to be so serious straightaway, where you maybe want to play around a bit more and have fun.

“But he was working towards this goal. He had this goal set for me to be first of all better than him and then tried to get to Formula 1.

“And then I got to Formula 1 and then slowly of course… we still call every day.

“Before the race I was still talking to him about what we're going to do with the strategy and stuff like that.

“He likes to know even when he's not here and yeah, just like to have that kind of relationship with your Dad.

“After go-karting of course, when you go into cars, it's a bit less personal what was happening here. So sometimes you miss these kinds of go-karting times when you're travelling together in a van all the way there. But yeah, to share these moments together I think is very special.”

Alonso then said: “My father is different, he has no talent at all to drive.

“He taught me and educated me in different ways and more for different things in life.

“He didn't have the vision of being a professional driver when I was a kid.

“Yes, I was racing in go-karts and in different things but he was just thinking that that will end soon. And, you know, my life will be completely opposite to professional sport.

“So he was always very… with the feet on the ground, let's say, and teaching me all the things and other values because it was difficult to believe that I was able to reach Formula 1 one day and that's the beauty of our story.”

Hamilton’s father, Anthony Hamilton, was a crucial part of his early career and remains in the paddock to this day.

“He sacrificed everything for me to be here today so I continue to try and make him proud,” the Mercedes driver said.

“I know how hard it was for him with everything that he faced because I was right there with him.

“But the ultimate dream is always to be like your father. I want to be like my father.”