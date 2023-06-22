Schumacher to drive father’s Mercedes F1 car at Goodwood

Mercedes F1 reserve driver Schumacher will make his first appearance at the festival next month, where he will get behind the wheel of the W02.

The 24-year-old German will complete runs in his father’s Mercedes on both the Saturday and Sunday of the three-day festival which takes place on 14-16 July.

"It's going to be spectacular to run in my dad’s 2011 car, the W02, even if it is only a short run. Just experiencing this generation of cars will be mega!” Schumacher said.

"Knowing that he raced this car makes it extra special, and there will be many emotions coming with it. I have been lucky enough to drive one of his Benetton cars and some of the Ferraris he raced, but this will be the first time behind the wheel of a Mercedes he drove.

“I am sure I will get out of it with a big smile on my face.”

The W02 remains the only Mercedes F1 car that failed to finish on a podium.

Despite being a regular points scorer that helped Mercedes clinch fourth place in that season’s constructors’ world championship, the W02’s best result was a P4 at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Schumacher has previously driven F1 cars his legendary dad raced during his time at Jordan, Benetton and Ferrari.

Mercedes will also be running their last championship-winning car, the W12, which will be driven by Esteban Gutierrez.