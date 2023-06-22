Verstappen has won 21 of the last 30 races, and he’s on course to win his third consecutive drivers’ championship in F1 2023.

Schumacher won five straight titles in the early 2000s, with his dominance often associated with some of the sport’s dullest times.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

Speaking on the latest episode of the Formula For Success podcast, Jordan explained why Verstappen’s era of winning is even more boring than Schumacher’s.

“Max Verstappen will emerge over time to be the greatest driver of all time. He’s that good.

“I don’t like the last couple of races, I have to tell you. I’m bored to death with him. He’s just that good. He’s making it boring, more so than the Schumacher era.”

Red Bull have won all eight races this year and they could be the first team in F1 history to win every single race.

Horner isn’t getting too carried away by the possibility of Red Bull becoming invincible in 2023.

“We just take things one race at a time, and I don’t think you let your mind drift too far into the future – so many things can go wrong,” Horner said.

“Can we? Yes. Will we? Who knows? Because there’s so many variables in this game and we’re just taking things one race at a time.

“The team are doing an incredible job, Max is driving out of his skin as well at the moment, so just collectively the group are doing a tremendous job.”