F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone to be broadcast on free-to-air Channel 4 on UK TV
Fans of Formula 1 in the UK will be able to enjoy the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone on free-to-air television.
Channel 4 will broadcast every session live and free, from July 7-9, the biggest weekend in the calendars of British F1 fans.
Sky Sports, the official F1 broadcasters in the UK, will also show every session live as usual.
But the addition of Channel 4 means that F1 fans are able to watch the British Grand Prix on terrestrial television.
Channel 4 schedule for 2023 F1 British Grand Prix
Friday 7th July
Practice 1 - 12:25 to 13:35
Practice 2 - 15:55 to 17:30
Saturday 8th July
Practice 3 - 11:15 to 12:50
Qualifying - 14:00 to 16:30
Sunday 9th July
Race - 13:30 to 18:00
Ordinarily in the UK, Sky Sports exclusively broadcast every F1 session live while Channel 4 show highlights of qualifying and the race.
But at Silverstone, Channel 4’s live coverage will open up the race to a much wider audience.