Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix on Thursday, Norris confirmed reports that he was robbed during a three-day holiday in Marbella.

The 23-year-old said he had a number of expensive items stolen from a villa while he was out for dinner with friends.

“We were out for dinner and our place got robbed,” Norris said.

“A mixture of many things were stolen. Some were expensive and some were not so expensive. It is still an ongoing investigation so I cannot say too much.”

Influencer Jennie Dimova, who Norris was reported to be on holiday with, said on a TikTok video: “If you are wondering why I look like that it is because our villa got robbed and everything I have ever owned – my clothes, my shoes, my bags, my jewellery – everything has been taken – and I am left with literally nothing. I cried for two hours but what can I do?”

It is the second time in two years that the British F1 driver has been targeted by thieves.

Norris was mugged after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley when his unique £144,000 designer watch was stolen.