Leclerc is out of contract at the end of 2024, with his future a hot topic.

The Monegasque has been linked with a move to Mercedes should Lewis Hamilton call time on his career for 2025, while Aston Martin has been mooted as an option, first suggested by Ralf Schumacher.

Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting... Video of Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting...

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Leclerc made clear that he doesn’t have any “particular deadlines” for his new F1 deal.

“No, I don’t have any particular deadlines,” he said. “I mean, I still feel like a year-and-a-half is a long way to go. But I didn’t tell myself any particular deadlines.

“Slowly. We’re starting slowly to speak about it, yes.”

Leclerc admitted that the topic of his future isn’t really on his mind as he refused to get drawn on potentially leaving Ferrari.

“To be honest, it’s not really on my mind yet,” he said when asked about options outside of Ferrari.

“When I say we slowly started talking about it, it’s just here and there, but nothing special, nothing specific. Again, I feel like it’s a long way to go and I don’t feel it’s now the time to start talking about it.”

It’s also new territory for Leclerc, whose career path was destined for Ferrari when he stepped into F1 in 2018 with Sauber.

Given Ferrari’s stuttering form as of late, he may be tempted to jump ship.

“It’s probably the first time in my career that I’m in this position,” he added.

“I don’t think [that’s] because nobody wanted me in the past, it’s just because the nature of the contract it’s the first time in my career that I actually get closer to a deal to end in F1

“And all of the other changes I’ve made until now – basically Sauber to Ferrari was quite straightforward. So, it is a different situation I find myself in in my career.

“But I don’t mind – I’m just focusing on driving, I just hope to win as quickly as possible in Ferrari for now and then we will see.”

