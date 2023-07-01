The incident involving van ‘t Hoff took place in a Formula Regional European Championship race at Spa.

In treacherous conditions, the 18-year-old was involved in a multi-car collision on the exit of Radillon - at the beginning of the Kemmel Straight.

It’s the second time in four years a driver in a single-seater has lost their life at Spa.

Anthonie Hubert died at the same circuit during a Formula 2 race in 2019.

Speaking after qualifying for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix, Stroll called for further changes to the legendary Belgian circuit.

“A quick word for Dilano in Spa. It’s a tragic day for motorsport,” he said. “We lost a driver today. I just want everyone to think about that and my thoughts are with him today.

“It breaks my heart what happened. I think Eau Rouge at Spa needs some looking into because we’ve lost two drivers now in a span of four, five years and it’s a really dangerous corner. We say it every year. It’s not fair what happened every year.”

Following Hubert’s death, organisers made significant changes to the track, such as opening up the run-off area.

Stroll feels more has to be done.

“No, I think that corner has change,” he added. “I think it’s way too dangerous and I think every time we go through there it’s an accident waiting to happen.

“Today it happened again and we lost a young kid. It’s not fair.

“We have to talk about it. Like I said, two drivers in the span of five years. That corner needs some changing. I just wanted to say that out loud before getting into my race. That’s been in the back of my mind today. It’s a sad day for racing.”