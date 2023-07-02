Sky’s Ted Kravitz repeated the claim from the Dutch media suggesting that De Vries is under intense pressure to avoid being replaced mid-season.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner denied that sister team AlphaTauri were intent on a change, while Franz Tost said “it’s up to Nyck”.

“Nyck de Vries, we talk about ‘Drive to Survive’,” Kravitz said.

“He really is driving to survive. The rumour that has come out of the Dutch press is that Nyck has been told that he’s got the next four races on circuits he knows – here, Silverstone, Hungary and Spa to really transform his season.

“Otherwise he’s out! They’re going to put Liam Lawson in. That’s the rumour that’s coming from the Dutch press.

“Franz Tost was asked directly about this in the pen, and he said ‘it is up to Nyck to make the story go away’.

“If Nyck performs, then this story will go away and he will not be under threat. He will keep the seat for the rest of the season.

“If Nyck does not perform, he wouldn’t continue - he wouldn’t finish the thought. He said Nyck needs to perform. The driver decides for himself, Nyck decides for himself, Franz said.

“If he’s slow, then he's in trouble. If he’s quick, and has performance, then he stays.”

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko had criticised rookie De Vries, although Horner claimed in Austria “there is no plan to replace Nyck”.

Tost, the AlphaTauri boss, was typically blunt: "If he shows a good performance, if he scores points, and we see that he can have a successful future, then we do not discuss a replacement.

"But of course, he has to show performance."

De Vries begins the F1 Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday from the back of the grid.