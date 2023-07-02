“Lewis, the car is bad, we know. Please drive it,” the Mercedes team principal said in a seemingly frustrated tone.

Hamilton finished seventh at the Red Bull Ring and was one of several drivers hit with a five-second time penalty for exceeding track limits.

Hamilton was annoyed by his penalty, calling some of the calls “bull****”.

He spoke on the team radio to regularly insist that Sergio Perez and Lando Norris had committed similar offences.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

Towards the end of the grand prix after several fraught comments, Hamilton said to his race engineer Peter Bonnington: “Is there a reason why the stewards haven’t given out those penalties yet?”

Bonnington, without naming names, told Hamilton that the stewards were “still dishing out warnings and penalties”.

And that’s when Wolff felt the need to chip in with his tense comment to Hamilton.

Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz, Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant were given the same penalty as Hamilton.