With Hamilton complaining regularly about track limits over team radio, Wolff - on two occasions during the race - intervened by communicating with his star driver.

The second radio message was the most interesting with Wolff clearly rebuking Hamilton for his whining.

“Lewis, the car is bad, we know,” Wolff said. “Just please drive it.”

It was ultimately a disappointing weekend for Hamilton, who was classified eighth following a 10-second time penalty after the race.

Since Mercedes introduced their upgrade in Monaco, they’ve enjoyed a modest improvement in form, however, Austria was a clear setback.

Speaking to the media after the race at the Red Bull Ring, Wolff was asked about his rare interventions over team radio and whether it would have an impact on his future with Mercedes.

“No, not at all,” Wolff said. “You should hear us talking on the phone and meeting each other. That was nothing.

“We have had a bad weekend, all of us in the team, and that just makes us stronger.

“It was only for the best interest of the driver and the team. Sometimes there is a certain moment when you need to calm things down but I meant well.

“We had a lot of discussion about track limits and whether they were enforced or not.

“I wanted to make sure we were getting the best out of the package that wasn’t performing, and trying to give it our best shot.”

Mercedes sit just three points clear of Aston Martin in the race for second in the F1 2023 constructors’ championship.