FIRST LOOK: McLaren unveil special livery for F1 British Grand Prix

It is a celebration of McLaren's 2006-2014 era, an era which included Lewis Hamilton's F1 drivers' championship, the same year in which Google launched its pioneering, super fast Chrome browser.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said: “It’s no secret that racing fans love McLaren’s classic chrome livery. Google Chrome wanted to bring back elements of this iconic livery to celebrate our team’s history at the British Grand Prix, and we’re excited to be able to give our fans what they want.

“I’m sure this livery will bring back great memories for many of our fans, and I can’t wait to see it out on track at our home race.”

Nick Drake, VP Global Marketing, Google, said: “It’s been a privilege for the Google Chrome team to work with McLaren on bringing back elements of an iconic livery to inspire this takeover.

"We were delighted with the fans’ reaction to the branded wheel covers that introduced our partnership, and now Google Chrome is putting chrome back on the McLaren for its home race. We’re looking forward to Silverstone and hope all McLaren fans enjoy what promises to be a really exciting weekend of racing.”