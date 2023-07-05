This is Lewis Hamilton’s message to protestors at Silverstone

Last year, Just Stop Oil protestors entered the track itself.

Sporting events - including The Ashes in the past week - have been targeted by environmental protestors, so they might make their presence felt at Silverstone too.

Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting... Video of Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting...

“I welcome protestors or activists,” said Hamilton to Sky Sports.

“I think always they are pushing for positive change.

“We never want to see people standing on the track and putting themselves in harm’s way.

“But that sparks conversation, that sparks dialogue and it often helps sometimes, done the right way.

“It sparks change. And we need more change.

“We need to become more sustainable. We need to be more inclusive.

“There’s all these things that we need to do more of.

“It’s moving at such a fast pace, the industry, that sometimes some of those things fall off and they need to be sparked up again by conversation.

“So I hope we don’t have the same scenario that we had last [year].

“But as I said, I’m always supportive of peaceful protestors.”