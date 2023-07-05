F1 2024 calendar: Full schedule and dates of every race

F1 2024 calendar: Full schedule and every date of every race Round Grand Prix Venue Date Round 1 Bahrain Sakhir Feb 29-March 2 Round 2 Saudi Arabia Jeddah March 7-9 Round 3 Australia Melbourne March 22-24 Round 4 Japan Suzuka April 5-7 Round 5 China Shanghai April 19-21 Round 6 Miami Miami May 3-5 Round 7 Emilia-Romagna Imola May 17-19 Round 8 Monaco Monaco May 24-26 Round 9 Canada Montreal June 7-9 Round 10 Spain Barcelona June 21-23 Round 11 Austria Spielberg June 28-30 Round 12 United Kingdom Silverstone July 5-7 Round 13 Hungary Budapest July 19-21 Round 14 Belgium Spa July 26-28 Round 15 Netherlands Zandvoort August 23-25 Round 16 Italy Monza Aug 30-Sept 1 Round 17 Azerbaijan Baku Sept 13-15 Round 18 Singapore Singapore Sept 22-24 Round 19 USA Austin Oct 18-20 Round 20 Mexico Mexico City Oct 25-27 Round 21 Brazil Sao Paulo Nov 1-3 Round 22 Las Vegas Las Vegas Nov 21-23 Round 23 Qatar Lusail Nov 29-Dec 1 Round 24 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Dec 6-8 The FIA and Formula 1 have announced the calendar for the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship, approved by the World Motor Sport Council. The calendar features 24 races and begins in Bahrain on March 2 and finishes in Abu Dhabi on December 8. The FIA and Formula 1 have announced the calendar for the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship, approved by the World Motor Sport Council. The calendar features 24 races and begins in Bahrain on March 2 and finishes in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

Formula 1 has made clear its intention to move towards greater calendar regionalisation, reducing logistical burdens and making the season more sustainable. By moving Japan to April, Azerbaijan to September and Qatar back-to-back with Abu Dhabi this calendar creates a better flow of races in certain regions, and this work will continue while being realistic to the fact that as a world championship, with climactic and contractual constraints, there will always be travel required that cannot be completely regionalised.

For the opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia the Grand Prix will take place on a Saturday. This decision has been taken to accommodate Ramadan which begins on the Sunday of the original Saudi Arabian race weekend.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “The planned 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, that has been approved by the Motor Sport Council Members, demonstrates some important steps towards our shared goals. We want to make the global spectacle of Formula 1 more efficient in terms of environmental sustainability and more manageable for the travelling staff who dedicate so much of their time to our sport. Stefano Domenicali and his team have done a great job to both bring in new and exciting venues in emerging markets for Formula 1, and stay true to the sport's long and remarkable heritage. Each race can only happen thanks to the collaboration between the FIA, FOM, the promoters, and the host ASNs who bring together the thousands of volunteer marshals and support personnel so that we can go racing, and as we forge ahead into the future we must ensure that our priorities grow and develop with the needs of society and what is best for our sport, our fans and our environment."

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world. There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues. I want to thank all of the promoters and partners for their support and effort to achieve this great schedule. Our journey to a more sustainable calendar will continue in the coming years as we further streamline operations as part of our Net Zero 2030 commitment. We have plenty of racing to look forward to in 2023, including the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, and our fans can look forward to more excitement next season.”