F1 2024 calendar: Full schedule and dates of every race
Here is the F1 2024 calendar - the full schedule and every date for every grand prix.
|F1 2024 calendar: Full schedule and every date of every race
|Round
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|Date
|Round 1
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|Feb 29-March 2
|Round 2
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|March 7-9
|Round 3
|Australia
|Melbourne
|March 22-24
|Round 4
|Japan
|Suzuka
|April 5-7
|Round 5
|China
|Shanghai
|April 19-21
|Round 6
|Miami
|Miami
|May 3-5
|Round 7
|Emilia-Romagna
|Imola
|May 17-19
|Round 8
|Monaco
|Monaco
|May 24-26
|Round 9
|Canada
|Montreal
|June 7-9
|Round 10
|Spain
|Barcelona
|June 21-23
|Round 11
|Austria
|Spielberg
|June 28-30
|Round 12
|United Kingdom
|Silverstone
|July 5-7
|Round 13
|Hungary
|Budapest
|July 19-21
|Round 14
|Belgium
|Spa
|July 26-28
|Round 15
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort
|August 23-25
|Round 16
|Italy
|Monza
|Aug 30-Sept 1
|Round 17
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|Sept 13-15
|Round 18
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Sept 22-24
|Round 19
|USA
|Austin
|Oct 18-20
|Round 20
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|Oct 25-27
|Round 21
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|Nov 1-3
|Round 22
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|Nov 21-23
|Round 23
|Qatar
|Lusail
|Nov 29-Dec 1
|Round 24
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
|Dec 6-8
Formula 1 has made clear its intention to move towards greater calendar regionalisation, reducing logistical burdens and making the season more sustainable. By moving Japan to April, Azerbaijan to September and Qatar back-to-back with Abu Dhabi this calendar creates a better flow of races in certain regions, and this work will continue while being realistic to the fact that as a world championship, with climactic and contractual constraints, there will always be travel required that cannot be completely regionalised.
For the opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia the Grand Prix will take place on a Saturday. This decision has been taken to accommodate Ramadan which begins on the Sunday of the original Saudi Arabian race weekend.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “The planned 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, that has been approved by the Motor Sport Council Members, demonstrates some important steps towards our shared goals. We want to make the global spectacle of Formula 1 more efficient in terms of environmental sustainability and more manageable for the travelling staff who dedicate so much of their time to our sport. Stefano Domenicali and his team have done a great job to both bring in new and exciting venues in emerging markets for Formula 1, and stay true to the sport's long and remarkable heritage. Each race can only happen thanks to the collaboration between the FIA, FOM, the promoters, and the host ASNs who bring together the thousands of volunteer marshals and support personnel so that we can go racing, and as we forge ahead into the future we must ensure that our priorities grow and develop with the needs of society and what is best for our sport, our fans and our environment."
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world. There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues. I want to thank all of the promoters and partners for their support and effort to achieve this great schedule. Our journey to a more sustainable calendar will continue in the coming years as we further streamline operations as part of our Net Zero 2030 commitment. We have plenty of racing to look forward to in 2023, including the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, and our fans can look forward to more excitement next season.”