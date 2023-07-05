Saturday night grands prix at opening rounds of 24-race F1 2024 schedule
The first two rounds of the F1 2024 calendar will stage grands prix on Saturday nights, rather than the traditional Sunday slots.
The Muslim holy period of Ramadan is the reason for shifting the grands prix of the first two rounds, in Bahrain then Saudi Arabia, away from the Sunday.
Ramadan begins on Sunday March 10, the day after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. So the race was brought forward 24 hours to the Saturday, and in order to meet freight logistics, the same decision was taken for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix a week earlier.
Pre-season testing is February 21-23 in Bahrain, subject to F1 Commission approval.
After the first three rounds in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia, the Japanese Grand Prix is brought forward from its usual September slot.
The Chinese Grand Prix, cancelled this season, is due to return for the first time since 2019 as the fifth round.
The F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be July 7, as the final part of a triple-header.
The summer break is between Belgium on July 28 and the Netherlands on August 25.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix will again be held on a Saturday.
Abu Dhabi will again be the final round of the season.
|F1 2024 calendar: Full schedule and every date of every race
|Round
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|Date
|Round 1
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|Feb 29-March 2
|Round 2
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|March 7-9
|Round 3
|Australia
|Melbourne
|March 22-24
|Round 4
|Japan
|Suzuka
|April 5-7
|Round 5
|China
|Shanghai
|April 19-21
|Round 6
|Miami
|Miami
|May 3-5
|Round 7
|Emilia-Romagna
|Imola
|May 17-19
|Round 8
|Monaco
|Monaco
|May 24-26
|Round 9
|Canada
|Montreal
|June 7-9
|Round 10
|Spain
|Barcelona
|June 21-23
|Round 11
|Austria
|Spielberg
|June 28-30
|Round 12
|United Kingdom
|Silverstone
|July 5-7
|Round 13
|Hungary
|Budapest
|July 19-21
|Round 14
|Belgium
|Spa
|July 26-28
|Round 15
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort
|August 23-25
|Round 16
|Italy
|Monza
|Aug 30-Sept 1
|Round 17
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|Sept 13-15
|Round 18
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Sept 22-24
|Round 19
|USA
|Austin
|Oct 18-20
|Round 20
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|Oct 25-27
|Round 21
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|Nov 1-3
|Round 22
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|Nov 21-23
|Round 23
|Qatar
|Lusail
|Nov 29-Dec 1
|Round 24
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
|Dec 6-8