Saturday night grands prix at opening rounds of 24-race F1 2024 schedule

The Muslim holy period of Ramadan is the reason for shifting the grands prix of the first two rounds, in Bahrain then Saudi Arabia, away from the Sunday.

Ramadan begins on Sunday March 10, the day after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. So the race was brought forward 24 hours to the Saturday, and in order to meet freight logistics, the same decision was taken for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix a week earlier.

Pre-season testing is February 21-23 in Bahrain, subject to F1 Commission approval.

After the first three rounds in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia, the Japanese Grand Prix is brought forward from its usual September slot.

The Chinese Grand Prix, cancelled this season, is due to return for the first time since 2019 as the fifth round.

The F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be July 7, as the final part of a triple-header.

The summer break is between Belgium on July 28 and the Netherlands on August 25.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will again be held on a Saturday.

Abu Dhabi will again be the final round of the season.