PICTURES: Brad Pitt's garage at Silverstone as F1 movie filming begins

The movie will film its first scenes this weekend at Silverstone, during the race weekend for the real grand prix.

Pitt will drive a modified F1 car on the Silverstone track with cameras following him for scenes that will be used in the movie.

His participation is not expected to interfere with the genuine F1 schedule.

Brad Pitt has his own garage at Silverstone this weekend



Filming for his new F1 movie 'Apex' will take place on-site for the first time at the British Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/LMykt4PXeu — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 4, 2023

Reminder: Filming for ‘Apex’ takes place at Silverstone this weekend during the British GP.



Brad Pitt even has his own garage pic.twitter.com/kMCrymrWNV — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) July 4, 2023

The fictional garage for Pitt's F1 team has already been photographed ahead of the British Grand Prix.

An image of his character's name, Sonny Hayes, wearing a white race suit can be seen inside the garage.

Lewis Hamilton is the co-producer for the movie.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said about the project: “I think definitely [it will have a big impact].

“I think we all wanted to be a pilot after watching Top Gun and I think it will have the same impact on the audience, it’s a lot of the same producers.

“It’s a massive production and I think it will get a lot of current fans excited but I think a lot of people who don’t follow the sport will see it and think it’s unbelievable."