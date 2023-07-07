“Don’t put your life in danger,” Silverstone boss begs protestors

A year ago, Just Stop Oil protestors came onto the track during the first lap. A major incident was avoided.

Protestors have since interrupted The Ashes, the World Snooker Championships and the Premiership rugby final.

This is Lewis Hamilton's message to protestors at Silverstone

"The fundamental difference here is that you are not putting your life in danger when you run on the pitch at Lord's,” said Stuart Pringle, managing director of Silverstone.

“You are not putting your life in danger when you sit on a snooker table or protest at a flower show.

"A motor racing track is not the place to go. It is extraordinarily dangerous and people will be putting lives at risk if they go there, and any sensible, right-thinking person can extrapolate what the ultimate risk here is.

"My strong, strong message is: 'Do not put your life in danger. This is not the place to go and sit on a floor'.

“It is absolute madness if someone climbs on to a live racing track.

"We have no specific intelligence, but we will plan for the worst and hope for the best."

Lando Norris added: "Of course, it is a concern because it's a stupid thing to do to put your life in danger with cars driving around.

“It is also a very selfish thing to do because of the consequences it could have on the person that drives the car.

"Everyone has a right to protest and I guess there are good ways of doing it and worse ways.

“I just hope people are smart enough not to do it. There are much safer ways to get just as much attention."