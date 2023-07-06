Lewis Hamilton insists Mercedes deal does not depend on money or car upgrades

The seven-time world champion’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the year and although an extension is considered a formality, a new contract is yet to be finalised.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff shed some light on the matter at last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, explaining it was “not a money situation”.

Hamilton confirmed Wolff’s latest comments when asked for clarification, responding: “Yes that is correct."

Asked whether the outcome of Mercedes’ upgrades will have any bearing on his decision, Hamilton said: “No, that’s not what I’m thinking.

“Before the end of the season I think we will already be well into the contract.

“I still have 100% faith in this team. It has taken longer for all of us to get to where we want to be.

“It’s definitely not easy but I believe we will get there. We have to continue to chip away at it.

“That’s why we have the upgrade here. We have a front wing here, and more bits at the following races."

Hamilton said he is "pushing as hard as I can" to help steer the development direction of Mercedes' 2024 car.

"It couldn’t come soon enough and I’m pushing as hard as I can," he added.

“I was having big meetings with people in the team, the head of aero and the head of dynamics, about what’s in mind for next year’s car."