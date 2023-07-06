Mercedes endured their most difficult weekend of F1 2023 so far in Austria, coming away with seventh and eighth.

Hamilton had qualified up in fifth but dropped down the order, mainly due to two track limits penalties.

The first he received in the early stages of the race, leaving Hamilton to vent his frustration over team radio.

Hamilton’s complaints irked Wolff, who spoke to Hamilton on two separate occasions.

On the second occasion, Wolff said: “Lewis, the car is bad, we know. Please drive it.”

Hamilton was asked about Wolff’s intervention in the pre-race British Grand Prix press conference.

The seven-time champion brushed it off, acknowledging that they’re typically “direct with each other” and that Wolff was simply trying to encourage him.

“The best thing about our partnership is that we are direct with each other,” Hamilton said. “Toto is an out-and-out racer who was just trying to encourage me.

“That was his way of doing it. I have reviewed my comments, and where I was at mentally. I will adjust that in the future.”