The seven-time F1 champion arrives at the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, his home race, with his long-term future still unsolved.

He has been in talks to extend his Mercedes deal, which expires at the end of this year, for some time yet it remains unsigned.

“[Toto Wolff] says the contract discussions are not about money, that’s not the sticking point,” Sky commentator Crofty said.

“So maybe Lewis is after a longer deal.

“If you look at Fernando Alonso now, just because you’re over 40 it doesn’t mean you can’t compete in Formula 1.

“Personally, as someone who loves racing, and who has watched every Lewis win and every Lewis pole, I’d love to see him stay for a lot longer.

“The sport needs him and he needs the sport. He’s excellent. Keep him around!”

Hamilton is currently 38 so a new contract would likely take him into his 40s in his pursuit of the all-time record eighth F1 title.

Red Bull comments ‘jumped upon’

The latest row inside the F1 paddock surrounds the engine regulations which will come into play for 2026.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and star driver Max Verstappen have both criticised the rules, forcing Mercedes boss Wolff to hit back at them.

“Christian Horner and Max Verstappen saying they don’t particularly like what they’re being asked to do, in terms of engines for 2026,” Crofty said.

“Immediately those comments are jumped on by their competitors saying: ‘You are only saying that because your engine is rubbish!’

“We don’t know if that’s true or not.

“Time after time in this sport, people want things changed because they think they won’t be as competitive as they are now, or as they might be against their peers in years to come.

“We’ll see what transpires.”

Red Bull will manufacture their own engines for the first time from 2026 via their Red Bull Powertrains project.

Wolff had teased that Horner’s recent criticism of the rules was because he was “frightened” that Red Bull’s new engine project was not making enough progress.